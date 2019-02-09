Deaths for Feb. 9

Colt, Jon, 65, Olympia, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Courter, Robert, 64, Lacey, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Easton, Wayne Kenneth, 66, McCleary, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Summit Pacific Medical Center, Elma. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hardtke, Lucille Edith, 97, Puyallup, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Covington. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Spice, Grace L., 82, Shelton, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Towner, Patricia Diana, 67, Olympia, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Washington, Aaron Huffman, 54, Lacey, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Wertz, Ronald Alan, 70, Olympia, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Thurston County. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Comments