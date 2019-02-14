Deaths for Feb. 14

Baney, Reta Maxine, 92, Lacey, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Engel, Susan Veronica, 70, Olympia, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Roberts, Alta Bernice, 87, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Strait, Dorothy Ellen, 94, Port Orchard, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Washington Veteran’s Home, Port Orchard. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Swanlund, Kenneth S., 66, Belfair, found Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
