Deaths for Feb. 15

Cave, Linda Marie, 73, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Connor, Jack G., 66, Olympia, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Flint, John Howard, 56, Olympia, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Hare, Vicki, 70, Yelm, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Lindsey, Keith Eugene, 43, Shelton, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Martell, Gregory Adolph, 54, Hoodsport, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
McQuinn, Patricia Ann, 75, Tenino, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Muceus, Laura, 92, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Patterson, Thomas A., 75, Olympia, died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Sherwood, Robert E., 67, Olympia, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
VanderVaart, Rodney, 70, Ocean Shores, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at St. John Medical Center, Longview. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
