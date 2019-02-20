Deaths for Feb. 20

Brown, Serena “Nena,” 86, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Sim Adult Family Home, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Einert, Heartsill Everett, 94, McCleary, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Esslinger, Sarah Shizuka, 91, Lacey, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Woodland Retirement and Assisted Living Community, Lacey. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Hoy, Vera A., 91, Lacey, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Riedel Adult Family Home, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Kingsley, Barbara, 97, Olympia, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Oakes, Rodney Bruce, 62, Lacey, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
O’Brien, Lorraine Gladys, 93, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Palmer, Clara Evaline Barber “Billie,” 101, Olympia, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Parr, Mark Thomas, 71, Shelton, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Schmitt, David William, 55, Tumwater, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Showalter, Lois Jane, 99, Tumwater, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Stroud, Barrie D., 92, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
