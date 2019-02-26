Deaths for Feb. 26

Berrian, Dorothy Jane, 96, Oakville, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Girard, Joseph Wallace III, 83, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gray, Steven Wayne, 56, Shelton, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Jessen, Lou Ellen, 90, Lacey, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at ManorCare of Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Johanson, Norval Grant, 88, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Lund, Katherine E., 65, Tacoma, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Avamere at Pacific Ridge, Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Martinez, Sherry, 73, Lacey, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Rutledge, Robert Heckler, 95, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Woodland Retirement and Assisted Living Community, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Sheppard, Norma Gladys, 87, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Tillitt, Eugene E., 79, Centralia, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center, Centralia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
