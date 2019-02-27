Deaths for Feb. 27

Allen, Roger Lee, 72, Yelm, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Auburn Regional Medical Center, Auburn. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Brown, Dixie Lou, 75, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Budsberg, Wallace L., 85, Tenino, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Davis, Carole L., 65, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Dickow, Leona Burton, 90, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Doty, Thomas Gene, 65, Hoquiam, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Dunbar, Shelley Ann, 65, Rochester, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Evans, Robert Donald, 97, Lacey, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Panorama Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Graham, Jack Leslie, 80, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hauser, Albert, 93, Seattle, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Providence Mount St. Vincent, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Munzinger, Marjorie Aileen, 92, Lacey, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Panorama Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Thornhill, Eileen, 93, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Brookdale Olympia West. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
