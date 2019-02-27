Deaths for Feb. 25

Brown, Jr., Elden, 87, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Cobb, Kevin R., 67, Olympia, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Harstad, Shirley Mae, 86, DuPont, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Patriots Landing Home, DuPont. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Lajala, Barbara Aboen, 98, Tumwater, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Olympic West Assisted Living, Tumwater. Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel, Toledo, 360-864-2101.
Likes, Marvin G., 78, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Oakwood Haven II, Centralia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
