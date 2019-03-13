Deaths for March 13

Allen, Shirley Ann, 85, Lilliwaup, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Alonso, Bernice Lenora, 85, Olympia, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Barry, Richard Michael, 76, Lacey, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Brown, Stephanie Nordee, 76, Olympia, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Desert Regional Medical Center, Palm Springs, California. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Callery, Edna May, 91, Olympia, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Olympics West Retirement Inn, Tumwater. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Corier, Marjorie Jean, 67, Olympia, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Garloff, Eugene G., 82, Shelton, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Johnson, Robert Dale, 81, Lacey, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Panorama, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kautzman, Linda P., 74, Olympia, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Quality Adult Family Home, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Knittle, Claudia G., 85, Olympia, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Larsen, Richard Lee, 80, Olympia, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Mother Joseph’s Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Reed, Sidney Jean, 84, Shelton, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Ritchie, Dara Kim, 64, Olympia, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Sowers, Glenn H., 94, Shelton, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Comments