Deaths for March 14

Blumberg, Bonnie Carolyn, 72, Olympia, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Davies, Michael Dean, 62, Olympia, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Deibell, Jean L., 93, Shelton, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
McCarty, Mary, 98, Spanaway, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Simpson, Christena Lynne, 67, Shelton, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
