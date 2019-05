Death Notices Deaths for May 4

Cutsinger, Susan Renee, 59, Tenino, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Moore, Dorothy Opal, 91, Olympia, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Rappe, Randall E., 68, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Wheeler, Bessie, 97, Olympia, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Wiggen, David Walter, 73, Olympia, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.