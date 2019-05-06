Death Notices Deaths for May 6

Alviar, Gary A., 63, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Challender, Mitchell, 71, Tenino, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

James, Phyllis Beverly, 69, Olympia, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Mutter, Janet Elizabeth, 80, Shelton, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rhoads, Brian Lee, 57, Olympia, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Utpadel, Gary Alan, 68, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Vee, Richard J., 74, Shelton, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Alpine Way, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Whinery, Donald E., 91, Shelton, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.