Death Notices
Deaths for May 6
Alviar, Gary A., 63, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Challender, Mitchell, 71, Tenino, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
James, Phyllis Beverly, 69, Olympia, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Mutter, Janet Elizabeth, 80, Shelton, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Rhoads, Brian Lee, 57, Olympia, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Utpadel, Gary Alan, 68, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Vee, Richard J., 74, Shelton, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Alpine Way, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Whinery, Donald E., 91, Shelton, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
