Death Notices Deaths for May 22

Austin, Mary Beth, 74, Tumwater, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Berg, Esther Elsie, 94, Lacey, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Bowles, Boyd Franklin, 92, Shelton, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Dabney, Sylvia A., 76, Kent, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Benson Heights Rehabilitation Center, Kent. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Geist, Scott Charles, 54, Tumwater, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Grant, Elizabeth Gwen, 72, Tumwater, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Holtcamp, Ronald A., 67, Tahuya, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Katan, John D., 72, Roy, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

MacLean, Kenneth Duart, 90, Olympia, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Parsons, Deborah Ann, 62, Shelton, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Seymour, Roy Spencer, 61, Lacey, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Smith, Matthew Eliot, 75, Olympia, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Garden Courte Memory Care, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Tate, Ann M., 79, Olympia, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.