Death Notices
Deaths for May 22
Austin, Mary Beth, 74, Tumwater, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Berg, Esther Elsie, 94, Lacey, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Bowles, Boyd Franklin, 92, Shelton, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Dabney, Sylvia A., 76, Kent, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Benson Heights Rehabilitation Center, Kent. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Geist, Scott Charles, 54, Tumwater, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Grant, Elizabeth Gwen, 72, Tumwater, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Holtcamp, Ronald A., 67, Tahuya, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Katan, John D., 72, Roy, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
MacLean, Kenneth Duart, 90, Olympia, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Parsons, Deborah Ann, 62, Shelton, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Seymour, Roy Spencer, 61, Lacey, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Smith, Matthew Eliot, 75, Olympia, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Garden Courte Memory Care, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Tate, Ann M., 79, Olympia, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
