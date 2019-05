Death Notices Deaths for May 23

Ball, Betty Louise, 86, Lacey, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home,Tumwater, 360-357-7743

Christy, William, 61, Olympia, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Coker, John (Jack), 81, Olympia, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Fisher, Janet Jewel, 85, Tumwater, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Magnolia Woods Adult Family Home, Tumwater. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Garman, Lisa Marie, 54, Olympia, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Gunn, James Lawrence, 79, Lacey, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Newsome-Moffa, Anthony Wade, 21, Olympia, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Ryan, Katherine Elizabeth, 60, Elma, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.