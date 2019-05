Death Notices Deaths for May 24

Cook, Henry, 81, Olympia, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Olympia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Daniels, Julie Marie, 57, Tacoma, died Monday, May 20, 2019, in Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Forlines, Allen Glenn, 66, Olympia, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Goss, Louise Bernedette, 92, SeaTac, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Jalek, Mirtha Elena, 58, Tumwater, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Mattheis, Velma Lucille, 91, Lacey, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Panorama, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Price, Marion LaVonne, 88, Rainier, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at ManorCare of Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Walker, Robert John, 72, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Yi, Tae Hyang, 75, Lacey, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.