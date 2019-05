Death Notices Deaths for May 25

Bailey, Mary Heather, 60, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Crawford, William Robert, 70, Westport, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Jones, Wanda Lewayne, 83, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at The Sequoia Assisted Living Community, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Kostelecky, Thomas Otto, 72, Union, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Larson, Charles Edward, 80, Olympia, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Richardson, Margaret Elaine, 63, Tumwater, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.