Death Notices Deaths for May 29

Callan, David John, 63, Grapeview, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Dickson, Cecilia Agnes, 90, The Dalles, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Woodland by Bonaventure, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Fry, Treva Gail, 69, Tumwater, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Lee, Tom, 48, Tumwater, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Schroeder, Roy Dale, 85, Shelton, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Wyckoff, Joye Elaine, 95, Olympia, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Bonaventure of Lacey, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.