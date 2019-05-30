Death Notices Deaths for May 30

Beeler, Patricia, 89, Olympia, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at RA Adult Family Home, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, 360-357-7743.

Brower, Jack Lee, 85, Seabeck, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Harrison Hospital, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Cherrington, Rose, 98, Shelton, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Gaisser, John M., 59, Hoodsport, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Greene, Delwynn Michael, 62, Yelm, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Hard, Gerald Vernon, 82, Shelton, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

McNeal, Robert, 84, Shelton, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Alpine Way, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Pharris, Fred, 77, Shelton, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.