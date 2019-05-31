Deaths for May 31

Death Notices
DiMatteo, Lance Alan, 52, Bremerton, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gunstone, Beverly, 89, Des Moines, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Wesley Homes, Des Moines. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Jacobson, Jerry Paul, 67, Shelton, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Reed, Charles Mayne, 76, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Stills, Ricky Lee, 65, Shelton, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Walker, Ann Patrice, 72, Olympia, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
