Death Notices Deaths for June 3

Comer, Winnie Willene, 90, Elma, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Livingood, Lester Charles, 96, Olympia, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Tucker, Larry Edward, 79, Olympia, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at ManorCare of Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.