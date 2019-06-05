Death Notices
Deaths for May 5
Crevison, Daniel Wayne, 66, Olympia, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Erickson, George Bernard, 77, Port Orchard, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Herold, Beverly, 89, Lacey, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at ManorCare of Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Larson, Marilyn Lee, 81, Union, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
