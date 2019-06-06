Death Notices Deaths for June 6

Contreras, Joseph, 76, Federal Way, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at K’s Kindest Care Adult Family Home, Federal Way. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Johnson, Kevin Cortez, 51, Olympia, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Lewis, Mark L., 64, Hoodsport, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Forest Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Phillips, Kenneth Ray, 31, Olympia, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Pollard, Marsha Ann, 77, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Shelfer, Daniel, 34, Tenino, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Steensen, William Paul, 92, Shelton, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Wyruchowski, Elizabeth Marie, 61, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.