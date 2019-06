Death Notices Deaths for June 11

Anderson, Carl Ivar, 92, Centralia, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Prestige Liberty, Centralia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Cawley, Brian Aubrey John, 83, Yelm, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Christenson, Leroy W., 93, Olympia, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Hamilton, Noel Irene “Sandi,” 72, Lacey, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Kingsbury, Dennis M., 78, Olympia, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. American Memorial Funeral Directors, 800-248-1745.

Nalivaiko, Gregory Alan, 57, Tenino, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Centralia, 360-807-4468.

Olson, Sharon Marie, 62, Olympia, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Penney, John MacDonald, 69, Tumwater, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Peterson, Cheryl Patricia, 73, Olympia, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Riley, Edward Craig, 80, Lacey, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Wallis, Nancy, 73, Olympia, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.