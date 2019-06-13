Death Notices
Deaths for June 13
Frankfurt, Rylee Kristine, 1 month, Tenino, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kirk, Marlene Kay, 73, Olympia, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Ray, Douglas Lee, 67, Belfair, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Reichel, Teresa Maude, 87, Shelton, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
