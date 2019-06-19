Death Notices

Deaths for June 19

Albright, Duane Lowell, 76, Lacey, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Manor Care, Lacey. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Fine, Jay David, 68, Olympia, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Hill, Ilene, 92, Lacey, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Magnolia Woods Adult Family Home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Klumpp, Lloyd Junior, 75, Yelm, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Miller, Bruce Louis, 67, Raymond, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup, McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

Wog, Michael E., 66, Hoodsport, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

