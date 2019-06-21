Death Notices
Deaths for June 21
Frye, Billy Joe, 87, Olympia, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at The Sequoia Assisted Living Community, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Ives, Ronald Edward, 79, Lacey, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lindsay, Ralph W., 94, DuPont, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Melton, Lynn Marie, 54, Olympia, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Oliver, Randy L., 59, Shelton, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Rozum, Stanley Edward, 49, Lacey, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Swedberg, Savannah N., 27, Belfair, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Comments