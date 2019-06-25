Death Notices
Deaths for June 25
Brown, Claire Ann, 71, Olympia, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hansen, Billie Jean, 88, Lacey, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Olympia. American Memorial Funeral Directors, Olympia, 800-248-1745.
Kitzman, George D., 76, Aberdeen, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Larson, Gerald Hubert, 86, Shelton, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Manning, Janet Gladys, 81, Olympia, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
