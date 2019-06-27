Death Notices
Deaths for June 27
Deer, Bernadine, 105, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Flowers, Coleen Meredith, 81, Lacey, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at ManorCare of Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Gilmore, Marilyn Dawn, 86, Shelton, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Harris, Jimmie Gene, 73, Raymond, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Holmes, Gary, 43, Lacey, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Larson, Kohner Urness James, 42, Olympia, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Stemm, John Theodore, 79, Ocean Shores, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. American Memorial Funeral Directors, Olympia, 800-248-1745.
