Death Notices
Deaths for June 28
Boe, Patricia Ann, 88, Olympia, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Fuller, Joanna Ruby, 78, Shelton, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Joya, Kevin Joseph, 27, Lacey, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Perry, Violet Herrera, 88, Lacey, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Sound Care Adult Family Home, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
