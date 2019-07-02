Death Notices
Deaths for July 2
Craig, Michael, 62, Rainier, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Morgan, Phillip Ray, 64, Shelton, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Peltola, Robert Victor, 86, Olympia, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Sponburgh, Anna Catherine, 72, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Madigan Army Medical Hospital, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Tayong, Mauro Arida, 92, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Comments