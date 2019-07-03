Death Notices

Deaths for July 3

Casey, Evelyn Louise, 72, Lacey, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Doherty, Michael Dale, 68, Olympia, died Saturday, June 29, 2019. at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Fraisure, Dennis Duane, 62, Shelton, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Gosney, Barbara Jean, 71, Olympia, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Muller, Kenneth Wayne, 62, Yelm, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

O’Grady, Clinton Walter, 86, Aberdeen, died June 26, 2019, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Putvin, Raymond Dale, 81, Shelton, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

West, Lanny Earl, 82, Centrailia, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

