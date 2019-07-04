Death Notices
Deaths for July 4
Donahue, Clare Lucille, 72, Olympia, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Living Gentle Care Adult Family Home, Tumwater. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Johnson, David M., 53, Shelton, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
McGougan, Doris Evelyn, 96, Lacey, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Panorama, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Weiss, Andrew, 61, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
