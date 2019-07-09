Death Notices
Deaths for July 10
Buchmiller, Jennifer Bennett, 55, Rainier, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
DuFoe, Grace M., 68, Lacey, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hostpital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Palmer, Gordon Dean, 64, Bremerton, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Steves, Kyle Lee, 52, Olympia, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sterling, Sarah Ann, 83, Tumwater, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
