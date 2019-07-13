Death Notices
Deaths for July 14
Coombes, Richard J., 78, Olympia, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Doerrheim, Sara Beth, 42, Olympia, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Fay, Robert S., 86, Shelton, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hutchinson, John A., 70, Hoodsport, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Morgan, Heather Renee, 32, Shelton, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sells, Evelyn B., 100, Shelton, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
