Death Notices

Deaths for July 17

By Olympian staff

Crowne, Dannette L., 52, Gig Harbor, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Cottesmore of Life Care, Gig Harbor. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Federonis, Brenda Ann, 68, Olympia, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Puderbaugh, Cecil R., 71, Shelton, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Sampaga, Carl Wayne, 66, Lacey, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Strange, Rebecca Lemay, 95, Centralia, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

