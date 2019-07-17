Death Notices
Deaths for July 17
Crowne, Dannette L., 52, Gig Harbor, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Cottesmore of Life Care, Gig Harbor. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Federonis, Brenda Ann, 68, Olympia, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Puderbaugh, Cecil R., 71, Shelton, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sampaga, Carl Wayne, 66, Lacey, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Strange, Rebecca Lemay, 95, Centralia, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
