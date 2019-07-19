Death Notices
Deaths for July 19
Brown, Gerald, 71, Olympia, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Deasy, Donald Ray, 90, Olympia, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Panorama, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
McKin, Robert Wayne, 66, Olympia, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Owens, Daniel Wayne, 63, Shelton, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pullen, Melody Ann, 71, Olympia, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
