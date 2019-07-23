Death Notices

Deaths for July 23

By Olympian staff

Five things to do when a loved one dies

Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By
Up Next
Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By

Brailey, Jesse, 79, Olympia, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Guthrie, Benjamin L., 84, Hoodsport, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at home. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Irish, Betty, 63, Union, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Luiken, Paula Yvonne, 69, Rainier, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at ManorCare, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Radovich, Katherine, 81, Shelton, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at home. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

  Comments  