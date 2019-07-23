Death Notices
Deaths for July 23
Brailey, Jesse, 79, Olympia, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Guthrie, Benjamin L., 84, Hoodsport, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at home. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Irish, Betty, 63, Union, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Luiken, Paula Yvonne, 69, Rainier, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at ManorCare, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Radovich, Katherine, 81, Shelton, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at home. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
