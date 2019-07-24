Death Notices

Deaths for July 24

By Olympian staff

Barron, Gloria Lynn, 62, Olympia, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Berg, Perry Leroy, 95, Lacey, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Woodland by Bonaventure, Lacey. Mills and Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Byrd, Caroline Squally, 83, Olympia, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Clarkson, Cassandra Larissa, 30, Tumwater, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Hatcher, Katie Doris, 85, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Regional Hospital, Burien. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

