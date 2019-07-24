Death Notices
Deaths for July 24
Barron, Gloria Lynn, 62, Olympia, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Berg, Perry Leroy, 95, Lacey, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Woodland by Bonaventure, Lacey. Mills and Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Byrd, Caroline Squally, 83, Olympia, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Clarkson, Cassandra Larissa, 30, Tumwater, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Hatcher, Katie Doris, 85, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Regional Hospital, Burien. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
