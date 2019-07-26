Death Notices
Deaths for July 26
Braley, Jesse, 79, Olympia, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Compton, Bertha M., 78, Shelton, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Denny, Lon Victor, 57, Rochester, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Centralia, 360-807-4468.
Ghramm, Jack, 86, Shelton, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Goodrich, Mary A., 75, Port Orchard, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Hughey, Norma Jean, 88, Rochester, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Centralia, 360-807-4468.
Killian, Harold Christopher, 47, Lacey, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Larsen, Melanie Anne, 67, Belfair, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
McDonald, Sharon Marie, 85, Lacey, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at The Cottages of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
