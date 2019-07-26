Death Notices

Deaths for July 26

By Olympian staff

Braley, Jesse, 79, Olympia, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Compton, Bertha M., 78, Shelton, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Denny, Lon Victor, 57, Rochester, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Centralia, 360-807-4468.

Ghramm, Jack, 86, Shelton, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home. McComb and Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Goodrich, Mary A., 75, Port Orchard, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Hughey, Norma Jean, 88, Rochester, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Centralia, 360-807-4468.

Killian, Harold Christopher, 47, Lacey, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Larsen, Melanie Anne, 67, Belfair, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

McDonald, Sharon Marie, 85, Lacey, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at The Cottages of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

