Death Notices
Deaths for Aug. 2
Bronsema, Mary Pearl, 88, Olympia, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Carbonel’s Adult Family Home, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Erdmann, Lawrence, 70, Grapeview, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gray, James Herbert, 83, Lilliwaup, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Hibbert, Juanita, 80, Shelton, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Higuchi, Linda A., 56, Shelton, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, Puyallup. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Lamm, Merle, 97, Lacey, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Panorama, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Liendecker, Henry, 81, Elma, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Summit Pacific Medical Center, Elma. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Marois, Richard A., 83, Shelton, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Murphy, Robert Charles, 82, Westport, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Olson, Dennis, 68, Olympia, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Porter, Leland R., 79, Elma, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Smith, Jeffrey, 61, Tumwater, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Wilkie, Thomas W., 65, Shelton, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Brush Prairie. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
