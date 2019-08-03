Death Notices
Deaths for Aug. 3
Andresen, Ian Thomas Carl, 69, Seattle, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Swedish Hospital, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Bausch, Lisa Renee, 58, Olympia, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Cazel, Beth Ellen, 83, Lacey, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Eldridge, Lester Waldron, 81, Olympia, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kellerman, Kelley Lynne, 55, Tumwater, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Franciscan Hospice House, University Place. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Stelling, Bonnie Rae, 66, Lacey, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, Longview. Columbia Funeral Service, Longview, 360-636-4211.
