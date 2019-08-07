Death Notices
Deaths for August 7
Ellingsen, Peggy K., 68, Shelton, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gibson, Sandra, 47, Tacoma, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gurnsey, Nancy C., 74, Shelton, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hildebaugh, Rik Dean, 68, Shelton, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kelley, James J., 68, Olympia, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Mattingly, Donald Grant, 75, Olympia, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at home. Mills and Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Medaglia, William, 82, Shelton, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pluntze, James, 88, Lacey, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Panorama, Lacey. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Smith, Jack, 72, Hoodsport, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Strand, Sally Marie, 88, Rainier, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Williams, James, 65, Olympia, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
