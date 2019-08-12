Death Notices

Deaths for Aug. 12

By Olympian staff

Bariekman, Merle Warren, 67, Shelton, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Bartley, James Emerson, 89, Hoodsport, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Gullotto, Nancy C., 71, Shelton, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Mapes, Keith H., 77, Olympia, died Friday, Aug. 9, at Brookdale Olympia West, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Olson, William C. R., 87, Olympia, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Sunrise Adult Family Home, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Patton, Brett Allen, 59, Hoquiam, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

St. Cyr, Ronald, 85, Spanaway, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Tasler, Howard Paul, 67, Elma, died Monday, Aug. 5, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Witheril, Kathleen, 64, Shelton, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

