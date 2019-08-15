Death Notices
Deaths for Aug. 15
Gansberg, Kerry Jaye, 54, Olympia, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Job, Laurel Joy, 86, Olympia, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at The Hampton Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Tumwater. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
