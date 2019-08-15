Death Notices

Deaths for Aug. 15

By Olympian staff

Five things to do when a loved one dies

Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By
Up Next
Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By

Gansberg, Kerry Jaye, 54, Olympia, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

  Comments  