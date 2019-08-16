Death Notices
Deaths for Aug. 16
Cole, Robert C., 68, Bothell, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Corr, Bruce Baker, 78, Lacey, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Dahl, Arlene G., 87, Rochester, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Providence Centralia Hospital, Centralia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Shephard, David Anthony Chester, 82, Shelton, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
