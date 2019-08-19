Death Notices

Deaths for Aug. 19

By Olympian staff

Five things to do when a loved one dies

Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By
Up Next
Losing someone isn't easy and there are many steps to be taken in handling their affairs. Here are five reminders that you may not have remembered in the midst of it all. By

Andrews, Kenneth, 43, Hoodsport, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Burpee, Robert, 80, Shelton, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Carter, Melvin K., 75, Olympia, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Carbonel’s Adult Family Home, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Costanzo, Vincent Sr., 89, Shelton, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Deel, Robert H., 75, Shelton, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Knaver, Susan Lou, 75, Yelm, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Smith, Julian Charles, 50, Olympia, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Holly Motel, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Turner, Sheldean May, 84, Olympia, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Uloth, Milton Rodney, 71, Yelm, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

  Comments  