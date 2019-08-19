Death Notices
Deaths for Aug. 19
Andrews, Kenneth, 43, Hoodsport, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Burpee, Robert, 80, Shelton, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Carter, Melvin K., 75, Olympia, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Carbonel’s Adult Family Home, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Costanzo, Vincent Sr., 89, Shelton, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Deel, Robert H., 75, Shelton, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Knaver, Susan Lou, 75, Yelm, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Smith, Julian Charles, 50, Olympia, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Holly Motel, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Turner, Sheldean May, 84, Olympia, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Uloth, Milton Rodney, 71, Yelm, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
