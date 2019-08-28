Death Notices

Death notices for Aug. 28

By Olympian staff

Anstey, Norma, 95, Shelton, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Maple Glen Senior Living, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Berg, Lloyd Gerhard, 93, Olympia, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Brusco, Diana Lynne, 66, Tahuya, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Bukoskey, Winnifred, 93, Shelton, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Cook, Betty Anne, 91, Tumwater, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Tumwater Prime Care. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Hagedorn, John D., 91, Union, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia.. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Kelly, Stanly L., 69, Prosser, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at home. Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory, Prosser, 509-786-3642.

Lawson, Myrna L., 92, Shelton, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Northcliff Place Adult Family Home, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Morris, Donald D., 89, Shelton, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Mouncer, James R., 73, Shelton, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Nielsen, Maxine, 93, Shelton, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Beehive Retirement and Assisted Living Community, McCleary. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Parker, Robert F., 82, Shelton, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Rodgers, Duane B., 82, Olympia, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Stickel, Fred, 69, Elma, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Vallecillo, Valentina, 89, Tacoma, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Tacoma Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Tacoma. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

