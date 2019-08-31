Death Notices
Death notices for Aug. 31
Denning, Thomas Edward, 71, Belfair, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Douglass, Ross Allen, 67, Shelton, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gouley, Diane Marguerite, 76, Skokomish Reservation, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Grgich, Maxine M., 96, Shelton, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Maple Glen, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hill, James Thomas, 92, Roy, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Stallman, Richard Alan, 72, Belfair, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
White, Betty Lorraine, 67, Olympia, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
