Death notices for Sept. 11

By Olympian staff

Gosser, Nancy Kathleen, 77, Rochester, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Harper, Sonya L., 46, Puyallup, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Howen, Diane R., 86, Union, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Northwoods Lodge, Silverdale. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Lane, Philip Jerry, 74, Olympia, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Mendoza, Ruben, Jr., 52, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Ristau, Jeffrey S., 67, Lilliwaup, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

