Death Notices
Deaths for Sept. 13
Five things to do when a loved one dies
Hemness, Robert James, 82, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Herrera, Anthony F., 60, Lacey, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Junk, Barbara, 89, Lacey, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Woodland by Bonaventure, Lacey. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Mastroianni, William R., 82, Rochester, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton.
Naccarato, Dorene Ann, 82, Olympia, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Sesna, Rodger Hunter, 74, Olympia, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Cottages of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Comments