Death Notices
Deaths for Sept. 16
Huisenga, Darlene Ramona, 81, Olympia, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Brose, Laura Joan, 83, Olympia, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Lightbody, Richard E., 81, Shelton, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
